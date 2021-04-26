Limerick Weather: Monday April 26, 2021

A sunny day today for Limerick, with temperatures reaching 15 to 18 degrees. Winds will become northwesterly during the afternoon and increase moderate to fresh.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Turning noticeably colder as a northerly airflow develops with heavy April showers at times.

Monday night: Becoming cloudier through the night with showers over northern parts slowly extending southwards, however staying most frequent over Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate west to northwesterly winds.

Tuesday: A mix of cloud and sunny spells initially, showers will develop mainly over the northern half of the country late morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. The showers will turn heavy at times with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorm. A cooler day than recent, with highest temperatures of just 11to 14 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tuesday night: Showers may persist in the east for a time, easing elsewhere with some clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Wednesday: A cool day with some sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees generally in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Wednesday night: A mix of cloud and clear spells with well scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with localised frost possible in light northerly or variable breezes.

Thursday: Sunny spells to start however widespread showers will develop through the middle of the day. There will be a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorm through the afternoon and evening hours. Cool again with highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes, falling calm a times.

Thursday night: Showers will tend to east off during the late evening leaving a mostly dry night with just the risk of a stray shower. Good clear spells will develop also with the risk of frosty patches as lowest temperatures fall to between -1 and +4 degrees. In light variable or calm winds some patches of fog or mist may develop.

Friday: After a bright start, scattered showers will develop once again, however they are not expected to be as heavy or widespread as Thursdays. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light variable or calm winds with some fog or mist developing.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that next weekend will remain similar with afternoon showers developing, however daytime temperatures will recover slightly but remain below average for the time of year.