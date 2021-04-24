Limerick weather - April 24, 2021

SATURDAY will be another dry and bright day with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will thin in the afternoon followed by good sunny periods for the rest of the day. Highest afternoon temperatures will be between 13 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius, coolest along southern coasts due to onshore breezes. Winds will be mostly moderate east to southeast in direction.

Dry and mostly clear tonight in just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Another dry and mostly sunny day. Highest temperatures of 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, in moderate easterly breezes. It will be mildest once again in the west and coolest along eastern and southern coastal counties with onshore breezes moving inland here.

Remaining dry and mostly clear on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, in light easterly or variable breezes.

MONDAY:Good sunny spells, however cloud will build in places. A mild day countrywide with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, mildest inland in near calm.

