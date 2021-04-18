Limerick weather - April 18, 2021

Mostly dry today with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Some mist and fog may linger in places through the morning but drier spells will develop later through the afternoon and into the evening.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southerly winds, staying fresher along western coastal fringes.

Mostly cloudy tonight with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain becoming more persistent and widespread across much of the country. There'll be some moderate falls in parts of the west, with the rain lighter further east and possibly remaining dry down along the east coast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes, remaining a little fresher in western coastal parts.

Cloudy and rather misty on Monday night, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some hill and coastal mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

TUESDAY: Remaining mostly cloudy with well scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually easing during the morning. Mostly dry in the afternoon with some bright spells developing in the west through the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate cyclonic variable breezes.

Broken cloud will begin to clear early on Tuesday night to leave long clear spells for many, it will be mostly dry with just a slight risk of a light passing shower early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees, coldest in the northwest. Winds will be mostly light northerlies, increasing moderate near the coast.

