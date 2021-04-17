Limerick weather for the first weekend of being able to travel outside your 5k!

Saturday will be mostly dry with patchy drizzle in some areas during the morning and some hazy spells of sunshine elsewhere.

Rain and drizzle will gradually extend across from the west later in the day but most areas will remain dry. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with moderate southerly winds, fresher along the west coast.

Some light outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue overnight. It will be milder tonight compared to recent days, but largely cloudy, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: A mainly dull and cloudy day with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some mist patches, hill and coastal fog lingering for much of the day. Holding mainly dry over much of the southeast throughout. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue through the night along western coastal counties, remaining drier elsewhere but staying cloudy. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees. Mist patches, along with hill and coastal fog will develop in mainly light to moderate southerly breezes.

MONDAY: Dull with outbreaks of rain extending across the country from the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes. Patchy rain will linger in the midlands and east with drier conditions developing in the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

