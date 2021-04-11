Limerick Weather: Sunday, April 11, 2021

TODAY will be another cold and bright day with good sunny spells. Some isolated wintry showers will develop in northern and western parts during the morning but with a good deal of dry weather too. Cloud will build in the northwest by early evening ahead of a band of rain moving in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in light north to northwest breezes.

Tonight cloud will increase across the country early on and there will be outbreaks of light rain, most frequent in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Munster where there will be some clear intervals, in a light westerly or variable breeze.