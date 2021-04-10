Limerick weather - April 10, 2021

A cold and bright start to the day with some good sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with showers of rain, hail and sleet drifting southwards, becoming widespread later in the day.

Some showers will turn wintery, especially over higher ground and will bring a risk of an isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Another very cold night with a widespread sharp frost, and some ice, with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in general.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Another cold and bright start with plenty of sunshine and just isolated showers. Cloud looks set to increase from the northwest through the afternoon with rain affecting most of Ulster and Connacht through the day. Much of the south and east will hold dry with some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, in mostly light north to northwest breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will continue overnight on Sunday, mainly in the west and northwest. Some clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees. Light westerly winds will back southwest and moderate.

MONDAY: While there'll be some bright or sunny spells to start in the east and south, it will become increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of showery rain spreading from the northwest through the day. Temperatures will be up just slightly on recent days with highs of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds.

