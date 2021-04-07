Limerick Weather - April 7, 2021

It will be generally cloudy today with some well scattered showers drifting in from the northwest this afternoon. Some brighter conditions to follow later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius in light to moderate westerly winds.

Tonight there will be patchy light rain and drizzle in the north and west. Mostly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees in Munster and south Leinster, with 3 to 5 degrees further north, in light to moderate southwest winds.