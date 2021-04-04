Limerick weather for Easter Sunday

Any mist or fog will clear quickly through the morning, followed by a mostly dry and bright day with good sunny spells. There is a slight risk of some patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in the morning. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Some intermittent showery outbreaks of rain will extend from the north tonight ahead of a much colder northerly airflow. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees with frost in places.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

EASTER MONDAY: Cold and breezy with cloud clearing south to leave sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry especially over higher ground in Ulster and north Connacht. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a bitter moderate to fresh and gusty northerly wind.

Scattered showers will be most frequent in the north and west on Monday night and will turn wintry especially on higher ground. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -3 and +1 degrees with winds backing northwesterly and easing mostly light.

TUESDAY: Continuing cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry, however they will become more isolated as the day progresses. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a raw moderate to fresh north to northwest wind.

For more Limerick weather click here