Limerick weather: A dry but chilly Saturday is on the cards

A CLOUDIER day today overall though staying dry with just the occasional spell of light rain or drizzle. Some bright spells may develop by early afternoon and highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees can be expected in light northerly breezes.

Continuing mostly cloudy and mostly dry tonight with a risk of further light drizzle.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, and holding mostly dry, but again the cloud will be thick enough to bring a little patchy drizzle at times. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees, in a light northwesterly breeze. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees on Sunday night.

MONDAY: There will be alot of cloud around, but keeping mostly dry, especially further east. There will be some drizzle at times, which may become more persistent in the west and north. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees on Monday night.



