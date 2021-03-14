Limerick weather: Milder than recent days but expect it to be cloudy and breezy

THERE will be dry to start to Sunday with bright spells and light winds, then it will become cloudier and breezier through the morning with some patchy rain developing in places. A bit milder than recently with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a few clear spells. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in overnight, mainly affecting western areas. Milder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: A mild and mostly cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, the best of any sunny spells will be in Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Partly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at times overnight most persistent in the north and northeast. It will be another mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees as westerly winds fall mostly light.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards during the day with sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Light to moderate northwesterly winds with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.



For more Limerick weather click here