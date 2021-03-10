Batten down the hatches - weather warning in effect for Limerick

MOTORISTS and other road users are being urged to exercise caution this evening and tonight as a wind warning is in effect for Limerick.

The Status Yellow warning, issued by Met Éireann, came into effect at 1pm this Wednesday and will remain in effect until 7am on Thursday.

"Strong to gale force southwesterly winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h and a risk of some wave overtopping in coastal areas," states.

A more severe Status Orange wind warning will be in effect for counties Cork and Kerry between 8pm and midnight.