Batten down the hatches - weather warning in effect for Limerick
A status yellow warning is in place
MOTORISTS and other road users are being urged to exercise caution this evening and tonight as a wind warning is in effect for Limerick.
The Status Yellow warning, issued by Met Éireann, came into effect at 1pm this Wednesday and will remain in effect until 7am on Thursday.
"Strong to gale force southwesterly winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h and a risk of some wave overtopping in coastal areas," states.
A more severe Status Orange wind warning will be in effect for counties Cork and Kerry between 8pm and midnight.
⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 10, 2021
️ Orange wind warning now in force for #Cork & #Kerry where damaging gusts could reach around 120km/h for a time tonight
️ Yellow wind warning for most with gusts of around 80-100km/h this evening and tonight
