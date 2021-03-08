BREAKING: Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MET Éireann is warning of strong winds and gusts in Limerick later this week.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick and several other counties including Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

"Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, southwest to west winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50km/h to 65 km/h, with gusts ranging 80km/h to 110km/h, higher in exposed location," states the warning which comes into effect at midday on Wednesday.

The warning, which was issued this afternoon will remain in place until 6am on Thursday.