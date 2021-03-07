Limerick weather: Dry and bright once the frost clears

A DRY and bright day today with any frost clearing during the morning and sunny spells developing. Light southerly winds with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Continuing dry in many places tonight with occasional clear spells and some frost. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +4 degrees, coldest in eastern and southern parts.

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Good sunny spells to start the day however cloud will increase from the west during the day with patchy rain or drizzle extending from the Atlantic during the late afternoon. It will remain dry further to the east, with some sunny spells becoming hazy during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly light to moderate southerly winds, though winds will be fresher for a while in western coastal parts.

Mostly cloudy on Monday night with a little patchy light rain, drizzle and mist. Becoming mainly dry later in the night in parts of the west and northwest, but with some fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees in light southerly breezes, with a touch of frost in some eastern parts.

TUESDAY: Any patchy light rain, drizzle and mist in eastern parts will clear on Tuesday morning and it will become brighter for a time, with a little sunshine. However, cloud and outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times, will spread eastwards through the late afternoon and evening. Becoming rather windy with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, increasing to near gale force later in the day by the west coast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Rather windy for a time on Tuesday night with rain, possibly heavy for a time, but the rain will ease overnight and the winds will moderate. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here