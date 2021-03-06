Limerick weather: Dry at first but expect some drizzle later

Today will start with a mix of sunny spells and variable cloud. However, cloud will build through the afternoon ahead of a band of light patchy rain and drizzle drifting northeastwards. Most of the rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in moderate southerly breezes.

It will be mostly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range between -2 and +3 degrees,

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: A generally dry day with a mix of sunny spells and patchy cloud. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light southerly winds, moderate to fresh at times along western coasts.

Mostly dry on Sunday night with some clear spells in the east, cloud increasing in the west with the risk of some patchy drizzle along the coast later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +4 degrees coldest in the east where some frost will develop in light southerly wind. Moderate to fresh at times along western coasts.

MONDAY: Patchy rain and drizzle will extend from the Atlantic to western and northwestern counties, while it will remain dry but mostly cloudy elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures will reach 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresh at times along western coasts.

Patchy rain and drizzle will extend southeastwards on Monday night with clear spells and isolated showers following into the northwest by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light to moderate southwest veering westerly winds.

For more Limerick weather click here