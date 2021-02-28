Limerick Weather: Fog will clear to reveal a dry day with sunny spells

FOG will gradually clear through the morning, leaving a dry day with sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

Tonight will be a largely dry night with clear spells. Mist and fog will form in a light easterly breeze, with some dense pockets developing towards dawn. There is a slight risk of frost forming with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.