Limerick weather: Cloudy today with some patchy rain

Cloudy for much of the day, with patchy rain or showers, but amounts will be small. It will gradually brighten up later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Patchy cloud and clear spells with isolated showers tonight with lows of 0 to 5 degrees.

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Mist and fog patches may be slow to clear on Sunday morning in the near calm conditions, but sunny spells will break through in most places by the afternoon. Dry with highs of 10 to 12 degrees with light easterly breezes developing.

It will be dry with clear spells on Sunday night but mist and fog patches will return with a few pockets of dense fog occurring towards dawn.

MONDAY: Mist and fog will clear through the morning to leave another dry day with variable cloud and some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light or moderate easterly breezes.

Staying mainly dry on Monday night with clear spells and patchy frost and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, but a little less cold near southern coasts under thicker cloud with drizzle developing there by dawn. Light easterly or variable breezes.

For more Limerick weather click here