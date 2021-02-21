Limerick weather: Dry but windy today but rain is on the way

Sunny spells and isolated showers at first this morning, becoming mostly dry in the afternoon. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

Mostly dry with clear spells and just the risk of an isolated shower tonight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with a risk of frost and some fog patches in light to moderate southerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Mostly dry day with good sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with rain arriving in the southwest later in the evening. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds, backing south-easterly and strengthening later in the day.

Becoming wet and very windy in all areas Monday night as rain spreads from the west to all parts and southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast, with gales on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

TUESDAY: A very wet and windy day across the country with rain becoming heavy and persistent, bringing a risk of flooding. The rain will begin to clear the west by late afternoon. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees, in fresh to strong southerly winds moderating by evening.

Rain will clear all but the south coast early in the night however a further pulse of heavy rain will spread to Munster and Leinster with the flood risk continuing. Generally drier conditions will prevail elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

