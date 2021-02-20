BREAKING: Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick

MET Éireann is warning of strong winds in Limerick and across the country this Saturday afternoon.

The forecaster has issued a national Status Yellow warning which will remains valid until 6pm.

"Southeasterly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h with gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h," states the warning which was issued shortly before 10am.

Status: Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland.

Valid 11am to 6pm today Saturday.https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/26lVOD472h — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2021

Motorists taking essential journeys are advised to exercise caution.