Limerick weather: Met Éireann updates its Status Yellow warning

MET Éireann has updated a 12-hour Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick which is due to come into effect on Sunday morning.

The forecaster is warning of very strong winds and gusts and those making essential journeys tomorrow are being urged to exercise caution.

"Very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h and gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h," states the updated warning which now comes into effect from 5am on Sunday.

Updated : Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford



Updated : Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford

February 13, 2021

Weather warnings have been issued for every county in Ireland with Status Orange warnings taking effect from midday on Sunday in Galway, Mayo and Donegal.