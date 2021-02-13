Limerick weather: A day for the ducks - stay indoors and put on the fire!

Cloudy and damp at first today with spells of rain, heavy at times and accompanied by a strong to gale force and gusty southeasterly breeze. Drier conditions will develop for a time before more rain spreads into the west during the afternoon. After a cold start afternoon highs of 6 to 9 Celsius.

Windy overnight with any lying snow remaining in the north and east continuing to thaw. Scattered outbreaks of rain with heavy falls at times in south Munster. Temperatures continuing to rise overnight, ranging 7 to 11 degrees by dawn on Sunday.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: A Status Yellow warning comes into effect at 6am ahead of what will be a wet and very windy day with spells of heavy rain and gale force southerly winds. A risk of flooding in the south. Mild despite the inclement weather with highs of 10 to 13 degrees. Rain clearing northeastwards by evening with scattered outbreaks of rain returning for the overnight period. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

MONDAY: Mild and breezy on Monday with patchy rain clearing during the morning to leave plenty of dry weather and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. Outbreaks of rain moving in overnight with fresh southerly winds. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

TUESDAY: Rain is expected to clear early on to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

