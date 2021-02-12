Batten down the hatches: Met Éireann warns of gale force winds in Limerick

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Met Eireann issues weather warning for the weekend

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning

MET Éireann is warning of strong gale force winds in Limerick this weekend.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for several counties including Limerick and those making essential journeys are being urged to exercise caution.

The 12-hour warning will come into effect at 6am on Sunday.

"Very with strong to gale force southerly winds veering southwesterly. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide. There is also a risk of more severe gusts for a time in parts of the west," it states.

A number of separate weather warnings are currently in effect for several counties across the country including, Clare, Kerry and Cork.