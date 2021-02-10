Met Éireann issues second weather warning for Limerick ahead of cold snap

MET Éireann is warning of possible gale force winds in over the next two days as temperatures look set to plummet in Limerick and across the country.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning was issued earlier this week and now the forecaster has issued a Status Yellow wind warning.

Both warnings are due to come into effect at 8am tomorrow and will remain in place for 24 hours.

"Strong to gale force southeast winds in conjunction with rain, sleet and snow will lead to poor visibility and hazardous conditions," states the wind warning.

Limerick City and County Council says its crews are monitoring the situation and motorists making essential journeys are advised to exercise caution when driving.