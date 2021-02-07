Limerick weather: Dry but cloudy today as temperatures begin to drop

A national weather advisory is place since 6am as bitterly cold weather is on the way.

Today will be mostly cloudy day, with just a few bright or sunny spells breaking through. It will be dry across much of the county, but isolated showers will occur in some areas. A cold and breezy day, with highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Scattered wintry showers will continue to move in from the Irish Sea onto eastern and northern coasts. Bright or sunny spells developing generally and staying mainly dry elsewhere. Daytime temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wintry showers on Monday night will become more frequent and push further inland later in the night. Very cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of minus 3 to zero degrees with a widespread sharp frost under clearing skies. Mainly moderate easterly winds, fresh to strong in the southwest.

TUESDAY: Staying very cold with temperatures through the day of plus 1 to 3 degrees in fresh easterly winds, strong on southern coasts. Wintry showers will continue to feed in from the east, affecting mainly the northeast and east with some accumulations possible. More isolated showers will reach further inland.

Very cold overnight again with lowest temperatures of minus 4 to zero degrees with severe frost and ice causing hazardous conditions. Winds will ease overnight with fog developing.

