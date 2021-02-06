Limerick weather: Expect some warnings as cold weather approaches

A national weather advisory remains in place and colour-coded warnings can be expected this weekend ahead of the imminent cold snap.

Today will be largely cloudy and dry, with a few bright or sunny intervals and the chance of an isolated shower. It will be another cold day with highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, in light to moderate north to northeast winds.

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Colder again on Sunday with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees, in a moderate to fresh easterly wind. Most areas will however stay fully dry albeit cloudy, but isolated showers may occur in the east and southwest, turning wintry on high ground in the east.

Very cold on Sunday night with a widespread frost and ice. Scattered wintry showers will move into the east with a dusting of snow possible. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

MONDAY: Scattered wintry showers will continue on Monday and Monday night, mainly affecting the east and along north coasts. Bitterly cold with daytime temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees and night-time lows of -3 to 0 degrees, in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds.

TUESDAY: Temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, but there will be an added wind-chill factor as easterly winds increase fresh and gusty. Wintry showers in the east and near northern coasts at first, but extending to other areas later.

It will be bitterly cold on Tuesday night with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to between -4 and 0 degrees. Most parts of the country will hold dry, with clear spells across the northern half of the country, where temperatures will be lowest. Some wintry showers will be possible in the east and north.

For more Limerick weather click here