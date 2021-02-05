Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Limerick as very cold weather is on the way

MET Éireann is warning of very cold temperatures in Limerick and across the country over the next week.

The forecaster has issued a national weather advisory and colour-coded warnings are expected to be issued once the trajectory of the weather system becomes clearer.

Weather Advisory for Ireland.

Valid 06:00 Sunday 07/02/2021 to 18:00 Wednesday 10/02/2021

Issued 13:00 Friday 05/02/2021.https://t.co/JAa97a0t2o — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 5, 2021

"Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night," states the advisory which comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday.

"Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards. Hazardous conditions on roads and paths," it adds.

Limerick City and County Council and other local agencies are monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond if required.