Limerick weather: Mixed bag on the cards as advisory is issued

A national weather advisory remains in place and rain will can be expected to continue this morning. It will gradually clear southwards through the afternoon and into the early evening. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with fresh, gusty easterly winds.

It will be cold and mainly dry tonight at first with some clear spells, however cloud will increase from the southwest through the night with rain, falling as sleet or snow in some places, extending from the Atlantic by morning. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees generally.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: During the morning rain and sleet will spread eastwards across the country, falling as snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country, with precipitation becoming patchier in the south during the afternoon. Highest daytime temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees for most areas and reaching 6 to 8 degrees in Munster with moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Tomorrow night, the rain and sleet and snow will become mainly confined to Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster. Drier spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 0 and 4 degrees generally however holding at 5 or 6 degrees in Munster in light to moderate easterly breezes.

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times extending from the west possibly turning to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Highest afternoon temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally, reaching between 6 and 9 degrees in Munster, in light to moderate east to southeast breezes

A band of rain will spread northeastwards throughout the late evening and night turning heavy at times with the risk of sleet or snow in parts of Ulster. A clearance to showers will begin to follow from the southwest by Tuesday morning. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in mostly moderate southeast winds, backing southwest in Munster by morning.

