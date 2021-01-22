Wrap up well! Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning for Limerick

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning has been issued for Limerick

MET Éireann is warning of 'icy and hazardous conditions' in Limerick and across the country this weekend.

The forecaster says temperatures in Limerick are likely to drop to -2 overnight tonight and that they will not rise above 4 degrees all weekend.

A Status Yellow - snow/ice warning for the entire country comes into effect at 6pm on Saturday and will remain in place until midday on Sunday.

Met Éireann says there will be falls of hail, sleet and snow across the country.

Motorists making essential journeys over the weekend are being urged to exercise caution.