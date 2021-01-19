Limerick weather: Wet, breezy and dull with another cold snap on the way

It will be wet, breezy and dull today with some heavy rain at times. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees with fresh southwesterly winds which will be strong on coasts. There will be outbreaks of rain continuing in many areas overnight, with the chance of sleet in some places.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

WEDNESDAY:Rain will persistent in the east and south on Wednesday, heavy at times. Clearer in the northwest with scattered showers. A light to moderate northerly breeze will introduce a colder airmass over the country and as temperatures fall through the afternoon and evening, rain in the midlands, south and east will increasingly turn to sleet, with snow over higher ground. A cold day with afternoon highs of just 2 to 5 degrees.



The rain, sleet and snow will clear away eastwards on Wednesday night, with scattered showers in the west and north, turning to sleet on higher ground. Frost will develop in lows of -1 to +2 degrees.

THURSDAY: Continuing cold on Thursday. A bright and largely dry day in the south but showers in the north and west will spread over much of the northern half of the country. Some of the showers will have a wintry mix of hail and sleet at times. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees but with an added wind chill factor in fresh northwest winds.

Showers will persist in northern and western coastal areas on Thursday night but elsewhere will become dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with a widespread frost.

