Limerick weather: Patchy rain to make way for bright sunny spells

Today will see further outbreaks of patchy rain at first with afternoon temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds. The rain will become patchier as the day progresses with good dry spells developing in some places.

More here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with further spells of rain over the northern half of the country. Scattered showers elsewhere with occasional bright spells near southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes. A spell of wet weather will cross the country on Wednesday night clearing to scattered showers in the west by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, later veering northwesterly and increasing moderate to fresh.

THURSDAY: Rain will clear the northeast through the morning with good sunny spells developing during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate northwesterly breezes. Frost will return on Thursday night under clear skies and light variable winds, lowest temperatures of between minus 1 and plus 2 degrees with some mist and fog patches forming also.

For more Limerick weather click here