Limerick weather: Another cold day on the cards as temperatures remain low

A cold start to Sunday can be expected with patches of mist and fog. It will be dry in most areas but there will be a little patchy drizzle at times, especially in the west. Cloudy with some limited bright spells, the best of these in the southeast.

A little less cold than previous days, with maximums of 4 to 7 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY:Cloudy, with outbreaks of rain in west and north spreading countrywide during the morning. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds, strong on coasts.

Rain becoming lighter and patchier on Monday night. Clearer intervals developing in northern areas overnight, but remaining mostly cloudy with rain at times elsewhere. Lows ranging from zero or -1 degrees in the north to 7 or 8 degrees in the south.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks as though it will be another cloudy, damp day with rain at times in the south and west, but with drier and brighter intervals prevailing further north and east.

Daytime highs of 7 to 10 degrees under the thicker cloud in south and west, 4 to 6 degrees where the brighter intervals in the north and east persist.

