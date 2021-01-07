Limerick weather: Wrap up well ahead of another cold day

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place until 10am and another cold day can be expected. While there may be some snow accumulations, brighter conditions with sunny spells will follow this afternoon, with some isolated showers.

Temperatures today are unlikely to rise above 4 degrees during the day and lows of -2 can be expected overnight with widespread frost and icy patches in moderate northwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

FRIDAY: Many areas dry on Friday with sunny spells. However, wintry showers may affect mainly eastern and western coasts. Daytime highs of 2 to 4 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Turning bitterly cold once again on Friday night under long clear spells with lows of -1 to -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost and icy patches, forming in light and variable breezes. Any remaining wintry showers near southeastern coasts will die out overnight. Cloud will thicken over Ulster by morning.

SATURDAY: Frost and ice will slowly clear on Saturday morning. It will be a cloudier day over the northern half of the country, with showers in the west and north. The best of the brighter weather will be further south and east. In mainly light westerly breezes, highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally, but a few degrees milder under the thicker cloud and patchy rain in the northwest.

SUNDAY: Frost, mist and fog patches will clear through the morning leaving a mix of cloud and bright spells. The risk of showers will continue along northern and western Atlantic coasts, remaining largely dry elsewhere. Less cold in light to westerly breezes with highest temperatures recovering somewhat at 5 to 8 degrees.

