Limerick weather: Cold and frosty conditions could linger in parts

IT will continue to be very cold today with frost and ice clearing slowly. Although it will linger for the day in some areas.

It will be dry over much of the province with sunny spells, but there will be a few further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow in eastern parts.

Daytime temperatures are unlikely to exceed between just one and four degrees with moderate north to northeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tuesday night will be bitterly cold with a widespread sharp or severe frost and ice in many areas. Most areas will be dry with clear spells. Lows of minus one to minus three 3 degrees through Munster and Leinster.

