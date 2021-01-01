Limerick weather for New Year's Day

New Year's Day will generally be bright a day with good sunny spells with a chance of just a few passing showers along western coasts. It will be a cold day, with highest temperatures of just 3 to 5 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

It will be very cold under clear skies with a widespread frost tonight. There'll be some scattered showers which might turn wintry on higher ground

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SATURDAY: There'll be a mix of bright spells and scattered showers on Saturday, the showers mostly of rain, occasionally falling as sleet and snow on high ground. Another cold day with afternoon temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Very cold Saturday night with a widespread sharp frost. Dry and clear in most areas with a few showers affecting coastal regions. Overnight temperatures of between 1 degree near coasts to minus 4 degrees inland, in light northerly winds.

SUNDAY: Frost will be slow to clear on Sunday morning with a sunny day expected. Temperatures through the day will rise just above freezing in many places, and no higher than 4 degrees with a light to moderate northerly breeze. Cloud will build on the east coast later in the day.

Sunday night temperatures are expected to be between plus 2 and minus 4 degrees, coldest in the midlands and west. A northeast breeze will keep temperatures above freezing on the east coast, that same northeast breeze bringing showers on to eastern coasts, it will stay dry elsewhere.

