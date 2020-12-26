Limerick weather for St Stephen's Day: Heavy rain and wind on the way as Storm Bella hits

A number of Status Yellow weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for St Stephen's Day with heavy rain and strong wind expected from the early afternoon.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first but becoming dry for a time in the afternoon. Heavy rain will push in from the north late in the afternoon, bringing a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds.

Heavy rain will clear southwards this evening and it will turn much colder tonight. Clear spells and scattered wintry showers will extend across the country before dawn on Sunday with some ice forming in sheltered areas. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in strong and gusty west to northwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: It will be a cold and blustery day with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry in nature. Highs of 3 to 7 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds. On Sunday evening a band of showers will cross the country from the northwest, turning increasingly to sleet and snow as they move southeasterwards. Some snow accumulations are possible even to lower levels through much of Ulster and Leinster.

Sunday night will be cold with scattered showers - wintry in the east and north - leading to icy stretches in places with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. Fresh northwest winds.

MONDAY: Cold and windy on Monday with widespread showers, possibly wintry on high ground with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling much colder owing to the added wind-chill factor in strong and gusty northwest winds.

Staying cold and blustery overnight with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in fresh northwest winds.

