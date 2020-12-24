Met Éireann warns of strong winds in Limerick as Storm Bella approaches

MET Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick ahead of the arrival of Storm Bella on St Stephen's Day.

The forecaster says winds will reach mean speeds of between 50km/h and 65km/h on Saturday with gusts of between 90km/h and 110km/h.

"With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding. Further updates will be issued as necessary," adds the warning which also applies to all of Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning, which was issued this Thursday afternoon, is valid from from midday on Saturday (St Stephen's Day) until 6am on Sunday.