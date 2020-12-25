Limerick weather for Christmas Day

Frost and ice will clear during Christmas morning to leave a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells. However, there will be a few patches of light rain about.

Maximum afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, with moderate southwest breezes.

Becoming breezy on Christmas night with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading southwards over the country. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in freshening southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

ST STEPHEN'S DAY: It will become increasingly windy on St Stephen's Day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There'll be good dry periods in parts of the east and south for a time. However, heavy rain will develop in northern counties by afternoon, extending nationwide during the afternoon and evening bringing a risk of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in strong to gale force southwest winds.

Heavy rain will clear southwards on St Stephen's Night and it will turn much colder. Clear spells and scattered wintry showers will extend across the country before dawn on Sunday with some ice forming in sheltered areas. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in strong and gusty west to northwest winds.

SUNDAY: It will be a bold and blustery day with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry in nature. Maximum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds. Ice forming in places for a time on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees. Showers will become fairly widespread during the night, turning wintry in places as strong to gale force northwest winds develop.

MONDAY: Cold and windy on Monday with widespread showers, possibly wintry on high ground with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling much colder owing to the added wind-chill factor in strong and gusty northwest winds. Staying cold and blustery overnight with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in fresh northwest winds.

