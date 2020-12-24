Limerick weather: Dry and bright for the final countdown to Christmas

It will be a dry and bright Christmas Eve with good sunny spells for most of the day. There is a chance of some passing showers along western coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in light to moderate north to northwest breezes. It will be very cold tonight with a sharp frost developing in some places.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

CHRISTMAS DAY: A cloudy day overall following a cold and frosty start, although a few bright or sunny spells may occur, the best chance of these through the morning. Patchy rain and drizzle affecting northwestern coastal areas, will spread further inland over Connacht and west Ulster during the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards over the country during the evening. Daytime highs will be around 5 to 8 degrees, coldest over the eastern half of the Country. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will freshen on northern and western coasts during the day.

It will becoming windy overnight with freshening west to southwest winds developing and becoming gusty. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to extend southeastwards over the country during the night before more persistent rain pushes in from the northwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

ST STEPHEN'S DAY: An increasingly wet and windy day with strong and gusty southwesterly winds with gales or strong gales developing on Atlantic coasts. Persistent rain will extend from the northwest over the country with some heavy falls bringing a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coldest in the north.

Saturday night will be wet and very windy to begin but the rain will slowly clear southwards followed by blustery showers, becoming mainly confined to northern and western coastal counties by morning, but with a chance of some wintry showers occurring there. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in moderating westerly winds.

