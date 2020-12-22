Grab your brolly: Weather warning issued for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick and a number of other counties in Munster.

The forecaster is warning of heavy rainfall later this Tuesday which may cause some localised flooding.

The warning, which also applies to Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford takes effect from 3pm and will remain valid until 9am on Wednesday.

"Heavy rain at times may cause some localised flooding. Rainfall totals generally around 30-40mm, higher in mountainous area," states the warning.