Limerick weather: Heavy rain likely to lead to spot flooding in places

Heavy rain in the west of the country this morning will move eastwards across Munster throughout the morning, with a risk of spot flooding in places. The rain will clear by afternoon with scattered showers and some bright spells following. Moderate to fresh southerly winds and highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SATURDAY: Breezy with blustery showers, mainly affecting western areas. Otherwise dry with sunny spells. Fresh and gusty southerly winds will continue and it will be a cooler day than Friday, with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. There will be little change on Saturday night with scattered showers continuing in the west and drier, clearer conditions elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

SUNDAY: Many areas will have a dry day with sunny spells, although there will be further scattered showers in the west and northwest. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds at first will ease through the day and it will be cool with afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly dry with clear conditions. Cloud will quickly increase though, and rain will move into the southwest, extending across the country overnight with some heavy falls likely in the west and south. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees early in the night, with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds developing.

