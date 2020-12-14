Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning
Met Éireann is warning of high winds in Limerick and several other counties later in the week.
The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow wind warning which is due to come into effect at 9pm on Tuesday.
"Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. There will be a risk of coastal flooding," states the warning which also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford
As of now, the warning will remain in place until 9am on Wednesday.
Status Yellow - Wind Warning— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2020
