Limerick weather: Breezy today with a mix of sunny spells

I will be breezy today with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. Highs of 7 to 9 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Scattered showers persisting in southern and western areas. Mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lows of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

TUESDAY: Mostly dry with sunny spells, however scattered showers will continue to affect the south and west. Later in the day, cloud will thicken across Munster with heavy rain moving into the far southwest during the evening, along with freshening southeast winds. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A very windy morning with overnight rain clearing northwards to a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, with a continued risk of flooding. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

