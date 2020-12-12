Limerick weather: Expect a bright day with long spells of sunshine

It will be dry and bright today with long spells of sunshine apart from the odd isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes backing southeasterly by evening.

Persistent and at times heavy rain will arrive early tonight and slowly spread northeastwards to all areas as winds strengthen. Lowest temperatures of just 1 to 5 degrees, may lead to patchy frost early in the night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY:Rain, heavy at times, will linger in the eastern half of the country Sunday morning. Brighter conditions with showers will extend from the west during the afternoon and evening, with some heavy bursts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, increasing strong in southern coastal counties during the afternoon.

MONDAY: Monday will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

