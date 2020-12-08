Limerick weather: Cold, frosty and foggy at first and it won't get much better

Following a cold, frosty and foggy start to the day, it will become breezier with bright spells and passing showers. Moderate to fresh northwest winds with temperatures of between 5 and 8 degrees in the afternoon.

Cold again tonight with lowest temperatures of between -2 and +3 in a light easterly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

WEDNESDAY: Dry across the country to start but cloud will thicken from the west in the morning with outbreaks of rain arriving on Atlantic coasts by midday. The rain will extending countrywide through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times. Light easterly winds will back southeasterly and freshen ahead of the rain. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and largely dry to start, with light westerly winds. The winds will turn southerly and freshen as the day progresses with another spell of rain coming from the west later, heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Outbreaks of rain cab be expected in the early evening. They will be heavy at first but will turn patchy later in the night. Lows of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.

