Limerick weather: Generally dry and bright but isolated showers are possible

There will be a bright start to Sunday in most places with cloud gradually clearing. Any patchy rain or drizzle will clear by early afternoon. Generally it will be a bright day with variable cloud. There is a chance of a few isolated showers, highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: It will be dry at first with some sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the west with rain moving in over Connacht and Ulster in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds. On Monday night, rain will affect much of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with persistent or heavy rain over the western half of the country and with showers further east. The rain in the west will extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening with clear spells and a few showers following on Tuesday night. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh southerly winds, becoming westerly and easing as rain clears. The night will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly dry with sunny spells and perhaps a few light showers near west and north coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light westerly breezes. Wednesday night will be cold and dry with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees and with frost in many areas.

