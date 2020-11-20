Limerick weather: Bring a brolly with your gloves and scarf

Following a wet start to the day, it will be mainly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of just 11 or 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

It will mild and mostly cloudy tonight with patchy rain, drizzle and mist, although rain will become more persistent in western coasts and northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, damp and reasonably mild at first. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will clear southeastwards through the morning, giving way to brighter cooler and more showery conditions extending from the northwest. The afternoon will start out with temperatures ranging 7 to 12 degrees north to south, but reducing 6 to 9 degrees by late afternoon. Winds will be mainly light to moderate southwesterly.

SUNDAY: Dry for a lot of the country with varying cloud amounts and some sunshine, but showers will affect parts of the west and northwest. Cool with afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

NEXT WEEK: The unsettled picture continues into the early days of next week with rain at times.

