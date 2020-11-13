BREAKING: Met Éireann issues status yellow warning for Limerick

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning

Met Éireann is warning of strong winds and gusts in Limerick and across the country over the weekend.

The forecaster has issued a number of Status Yellow warnings with every county impacted.

"Strong and gusty southwest to west winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h," states the warning for Limerick which takes effect from 11am on Saturday.

It will remain in place until 3pm.