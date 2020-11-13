BREAKING: Met Éireann issues status yellow warning for Limerick
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning
Met Éireann is warning of strong winds and gusts in Limerick and across the country over the weekend.
The forecaster has issued a number of Status Yellow warnings with every county impacted.
"Strong and gusty southwest to west winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h," states the warning for Limerick which takes effect from 11am on Saturday.
It will remain in place until 3pm.
Status Yellow - Wind warning ⚠️⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 13, 2020
Tomorrow - Saturday 14th of November.
Location: Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan & Donegal.
Current warnings can be viewed here, warnings are displayed for each day on our website.https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/3PaDQ4XvBz
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on