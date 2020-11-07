Limerick weather: Cloudy today with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending northwards during the day, turning heavy in a few spots. Some good dry spells too. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in mostly light to moderate easterly breezes, fresh along the south and southwest coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially in the north and east during the morning, but dry intervals will develop in most areas during the day. Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 or 15 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

A spell of persistent rain will develop in the southwest in the evening, extending northwards on Sunday night, but becoming patchy. Minimum overnight temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southeasterly breezes, fresh on southern coasts.

MONDAY: It is expected to be a cool and windy day on Monday with bright spells and widespread squally showers. Isolated thunderstorms in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong southwest or west winds.

A mix of clear spells and showers on Monday night, the showers frequent in Atlantic coastal counties but more isolated elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry, with a few bright spells, but predominantly cloudy, with the possibility of a little patchy light rain and drizzle. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in mostly light to moderate southerly winds, freshening on west and southwest coasts.

