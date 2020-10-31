Limerick weather: A day to stay indoors as Storm Aiden passes through

As Storm Aiden passes over much of the country, several warnings have been issued by Met Éireann.

It will wet and very windy at first with showery outbreaks of rain. Severe and potentially damaging gusts can be expected for a time - particularly on coastal and more exposed areas.

Staying very windy during the afternoon with a mix of dry periods and squally showers. Becoming mostly dry by evening with winds moderating. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees occurring early in the day but turning colder during the day..

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Rain will clear north-eastwards in the morning to leave it predominantly dry for a time with bright spells and just the isolated shower. However, another pulse of heavy rain will extend across the country during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds, potentially increasing to gale force.

Rain will persist overnight with a risk of some localised flooding. Very mild air moving in across the south of the country but cooler in the northwest. A risk of very strong winds developing for a time.

MONDAY: It is expected to be a cool and windy day on Monday with bright spells and widespread squally showers. Isolated thunderstorms in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong southwest or west winds.

A mix of clear spells and showers on Monday night, the showers frequent in Atlantic coastal counties but more isolated elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

TUESADAY: Another breezy day with a mix of bright spells and passing showers. The showers again most frequent in the west and north of the country with a continued risk of hail and thunder. However, many eastern and southern counties will have a largely dry day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh westerly winds. Clear spells and scattered showers overnight. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

