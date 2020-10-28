'Heavy and persistent' rain on the way as weather warning is issued for Limerick

A status yellow weather warning for Limerick and nine other counties is due to come into effect later tonight.

Met Éireann is warning of 'heavy and persistent' rain as the weather system moves across Ireland.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick and several other counties including Clare, Cork, Kerry, Donegal and Connacht.

The warning takes effect from midnight and remains valid until 6am on Friday.

"Heavy and persistent rain overnight Wednesday through to Friday morning will lead to some flooding and disruption. Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely," states the warning.