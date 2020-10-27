BREAKING: Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick

Met Éireann is warning of 'heavy and persistent' rain in Limerick later this week.

The national forecaster, has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick and several other counties including Clare, Cork, Kerry, Donegal.

The warning, which is valid from midnight on Thursday until 6am on Friday, also applies to all of Connacht."

"Heavy and persistent rain overnight Wednesday through to Friday morning will lead to some flooding and disruption. Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely," states the warning.